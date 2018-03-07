5 Songs You Keep Requesting…and We Don’t Know Why

We’ve been doing this for a while…

…and we love music. It’s not the pay, it’s not the perks (they help), it could be the free Diet Coke (maybe a little), but it’s the music that keeps us doing what we do. However, there are times where your hunger for a song perplexes us. A lot of people complain that radio plays particular songs too much, but there’s a reason for that: you tell us to. What good would it do us to play these songs otherwise? Sometimes it’s a new song that hits a particular nerve for its time and we love it and can’t play it enough. After some time it’s enough for us, though. Remember, we are in the studio and listen to X96 more than anyone, but at a certain point, not unlike anyone else, some songs just cease to be enjoyable for us.

To make our point, here are 5 songs that even X96 DJs turn down in the studio when we play them. Jon Smith, Todd Nuke’em, and Corey O’Brien all put in our opinions and here are the results:

1. Blind Melon “No Rain”

It’s iconic. Back when music videos really mattered there was an entire TV channel that would play nothing but music videos. Having a strong visual component to express a song was very important. It could take a song that was mediocre and make it a mega-hit. This music video hit all those notes. It was grungy, memorable, and really lived in its moment. However, that moment has come and gone, but this song still gets a ton of requests. Maybe it’s proof “No Rain” is stronger than the video or maybe it has been hammered into your collective consciousness to the point you are trained to need it. Either way, we could really use a break from this one.

2. Sublime “Wrong Way”

Sublime’s Sublime was a game changer for sure. Right there with 311’s self-titled album. It really propelled white reggae into the mainstream. It wasn’t ska, it wasn’t hip-hop, it wasn’t punk. It had all those elements, so it’s no wonder we couldn’t get enough. We still can’t, it seems. While the album had a lot of amazing songs on it, “Wrong Way” is the one we get requests for – day in and day out. It never, ever stops. Text, social, and the occasional phone call – “Yes, can you play that ‘she’ll be a whore’ song?” Yes, we will play it. You know it in your heart.

3. Goo Goo Dolls “Iris”

“And I’d give up forever to touch you…” We’d give up forever to not hear this song for one week. Don’t forget, Goo Goo Dolls are not one-hit-wonders. There’s “Slide”, “Naked”, and “Long Way Down” just to name a few. Go ahead and ask us to play one of those songs once in a while. We love the Goo Goo Dolls, but “When everything’s meant to be broken” it’s okay to request another Goo Goo Dolls song!

4. Disturbed “The Sound of Silence”

You know this one was coming. We get it, cover songs are immediate and familiar. A new interpretation of a song can be an exciting thing and remind you of a time in your life or just open a song up in new ways. Critically, the three of us have varying opinions on this song and that doesn’t matter. What matters is we look like nails and this song is a constant hammer. The good news is we still play “Down with the Sickness” so we’re not Disturbed burn-out. It’s just…we were familiar with this song already and we might need a trial separation. We aren’t divorcing. We just need to hear other songs before we move back in. Play the field a little. You understand.

5. Red Hot Chili Peppers “Under The Bridge”

As one of us joked, “any Red Hot Chili Peppers’ song.” This band is so big that you can find them on just about half the radio stations in Utah. RHCP are the Law & Order of bands…they’re always on somewhere. “Under the Bridge” takes the cake though. Arguably, their most popular song. It’s not fast-paced and it’s not really slow either. It’s epic and relatable. It’s The Odyssey of alternative rock. Does that make Anthony Kiedis the Homer of modern rock? Probably. Also, read his book, Scar Tissue, it’s really good.

Feel free to text in and request any song you like at 33986. Even if it’s one of them on this list. We’re here to make you happy.