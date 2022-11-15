5 Top Outdoor U.S. Destinations For 2023

Finally! Your Top Outdoor U.S. Destinations For 2023!
Good news if you are looking for some outdoor adventure in 2023 because after much number crunching and data entry the Top Outdoor U.S. Destinations For 2023 have been revealed! The website Campspot.com has compiled the list:
Santa Cruz Redwoods RV Resort in California
According to their Instagram description, Santa Cruz Redw0od RV Resort is “A unique camping experience in the redwood forest along the river, adjacent to Henry Cowell State Park, 6 miles from local beaches. Adventure awaits!” Santa Cruz Redw0od RV Resort
Sun Outdoors Rocky Mountains in Colorado
According to colorado.com, “Sun Outdoors Rocky Mountains offers a variety of unique lodging styles including furnished mountain cabins, glamping, tent camping, and full hookup RV sites.” It’s an upscale retreat with activities like hiking, kayaking, mini-bowling, fishing, paddle-boarding, and a lot more located at the headwaters of the Colorado River in Granby. Sun Outdoors Rocky Mountains
Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resort in Golden Valley, North Carolina
Past the cartoonish branding, Tripadvisor reviews give this East Coast destination 4 out of 5 green circles. Not too bad. They go on to describe this Jellystones location as a, “picturesque 600+ acres features accommodations including luxury cabins and lodges with all the comforts of home, full hook-up RV sites, glamping tents with lake views, and premium tent sites.” It’s all-around family fun. Website
Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resort in Tower Park, California
Yet another Jellystone in the lineup, but this time it’s closer to home. A family adventure that’s a hybrid camping/waterpark resort with mini-golf, laser tag, playground, water rentals, a bark park for your furry buddies, hay rides, and a lot more located outside of Lodi. Website
Sun Outdoors Coos Bay in Oregon
The Oregon coast is one of the most beautiful places in the United States. If you’ve never experienced it, Coos Bay is a great, affordable way to enjoy it. You’ll find “treasures like the tide pools on our pet-friendly beach on the Pacific Ocean, as well as fishing and crabbing adventures.” The surrounding areas offering hot-air ballooning, seasonal whale watching, and wineries. Website
According to the study, these destinations are popular due to their affordability and options for outdoor experiences.
What is your favorite outdoor destination? Have you been to any of these places?