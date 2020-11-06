70 US Residents Testing Postive Every Minute

At least 70 U.S. residents are testing positive for COVID-19 every minute.

That’s according to Johns Hopkins University, based on Wednesday’s single-day record of 102,831 new cases.

Utah’s COVID-19 crisis continues as the state reports 2,807 new cases and seven new deaths. https://t.co/YvH4NNARa1 — The Salt Lake Tribune (@sltrib) November 5, 2020

In fact, not only did the country set several COVID records this week, but also more than half of its states did as well. Among them is Illinois, which reported 9,935 new cases on Thursday – topping its October 31st record by more than 2,000.

Have we made any progress in the fight against the coronavirus?