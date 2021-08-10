A 5-Percent ABV Hard Mtn Dew Is In The Works

The Boston Beer Company has announced that they are working with Pepsi to create a boozy Mtn Dew.

The Hard Mtn Dew will contain 5 percent ABV and will be available in Black Cherry, Watermelon, and regular Mtn Dew flavor.

The new drink is scheduled to hit shelves in early 2022.

Mountain Dew is partnering with Boston Beer Co. to drop a hard seltzer with 5% ABV Getting big time Four Loko vibes from these bad boys pic.twitter.com/TrZvYqqK0n — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) August 10, 2021

Are you going to try the new Hard Mtn Dew when it comes out? What is your favorite alcoholic drink?