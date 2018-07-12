A Virginia Police Dept Is Going Viral In The Best Way!

There’s a LOT of angry news and headlines right now..

And while anger is warranted in many of the situations we’re seeing unfold in the news lately, it’s important to take a few moments during the day to calm the f— down and smile for a little bit. That’s what happened in Norfolk VA this week when they answered a “Lipsync Challenge” that has been making the rounds.

While I would NEVER encourage anybody to sing to a Bruno Mars track, I gotta admit, it was fun to watch 🙂