Aaron Rodgers is the Highest-Paid Player in the NFL

Step aside, Patrick Mahomes. Aaron Rodgers is officially the highest-paid player in the NFL.

This news comes after Rodgers signed a four-year, $200 million deal to remain with the Green Bay Packers.

When looking at numbers from an annual standpoint, Rodgers will be bringing in $50 million a year.

Mahomes most likely isn’t upset. He’s making $45 million a year on a ten-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The third highest-paid player in the NFL is Buffalo Bill Josh Allen, who is earning $43 million on a six-year deal.

Do you think NFL players make too much money? Are you surprised that Rodgers is the highest-paid player?

