Aaron Rodgers is the Highest-Paid Player in the NFL

Step aside, Patrick Mahomes. Aaron Rodgers is officially the highest-paid player in the NFL.
This news comes after Rodgers signed a four-year, $200 million deal to remain with the Green Bay Packers.
When looking at numbers from an annual standpoint, Rodgers will be bringing in $50 million a year.
Mahomes most likely isn’t upset. He’s making $45 million a year on a ten-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.
🚨 Breaking: Aaron Rodgers has agreed to a four-year, $200 million deal with the Packers that will make him the highest paid player in NFL history, per @RapSheet pic.twitter.com/k1tp4wMyzQ
The third highest-paid player in the NFL is Buffalo Bill Josh Allen, who is earning $43 million on a six-year deal.
Do you think NFL players make too much money? Are you surprised that Rodgers is the highest-paid player?
