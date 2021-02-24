Accused Murderer Says He Cooked And Ate Victim’s Heart

An Oklahoma man accused of multiple murders says he cooked and ate a victim’s heart.

42-year-old Lawrence Anderson is accused of fatally stabbing his neighbor Andrea Blankenship earlier this month.

Oklahoma man accused of cutting neighbor's heart out, feeding it to family https://t.co/aB9fwpAdGa pic.twitter.com/F5F0QGjRUz — New York Post (@nypost) February 24, 2021

Anderson then cut the victim’s heart out, took it home, and “cooked the heart with potatoes to feed to his family to release the demons”, according to investigators.

He then allegedly killed his uncle and 4-year-old granddaughter and stabbed his aunt, who survived the attack. Anderson was arrested soon after.