“Africa” Was Taken, So Morrissey Covered This 80’s Song

Just ask Weezer. Covering an 80’s song is about the best thing you can do these days. Morrissey–former singer from the 80’s alternative band The Smith’s–has been covering The Pretenders’ “Back On The Chain Gang” on his recent tour. He recently released the official video for the song, and it’s not bad at all! This version will be included on the deluxe edition of his album Low In High School when it is released on December 7th.

