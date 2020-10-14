Airline food coming to supermarkets

Ever travel to a faraway land only to return home hoping someone would open a restaurant featuring the region’s cuisine?

Well, for those who enjoy airline food, Finnish carrier Finnair has announced that it will soon be supplying supermarkets with the flavors of business class.

DailyHerald.com reports the ready-made selections to include reindeer meatballs, Arctic char, and Japanese-style teriyaki beef. They’ll cost about $12 apiece. Though, it appears the target markets aren’t in the US.

Finnish carrier Finnair will start selling business class airplane food in supermarkets in a move to keep its catering staff employed and to offer a taste of the airline experience to those missing flying in the COVID-19 times. https://t.co/zX9X1fFLvB — CityNews Toronto (@CityNews) October 14, 2020

Who came up with this? Did it just fall out of the sky and the individual thought, yeah, I’ll bet an un-captive audience would really splurge on airline food? Will the idea end up crash and burning?