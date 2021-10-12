Al Capone’s Belongings Auctioned For $3 Million

How much would you pay for Al Capone’s belt buckle? A collection of items belonging to the infamous gangster just sold for over $3 million.

The auction was held over the weekend in California, with over 175 of Capone’s belongings put up for auction by his family.

Some of the items sold include Capone’s ‘favorite gun’, a 1911 Colt .45 pistol that went for a whopping $860,000.

A bear-shaped humidor sold for $120,000, and a gold-and-platinum belt buckle for $22,500.

Other items included family photos, letters, home movies, and jewelry.

What makes Al Capone such an iconic figure in U.S. history? Why does America love ‘gangster’ movies and books?

