Alice In Chains & Breaking Benjamin Ticket Giveaway

X96 welcomes Alice In Chains and Breaking Benjamin with specials guests Bush to USANA Amphitheatre this August 29th! Listen to Marci in the early afternoons and to Corey O’Brien at night all week long to win tickets!

Buy your tickets HERE!

Making their way into the music industry all the way back in 1987, Alice in Chains has been bringing their grunge-based product to the limelight for nearly three decades. Also a heavy-hitter in the alternative music scene, Breaking Benjamin found charting success with their more recent LP’s of Dark Before Dawn and their latest, Ember. Showing off a cavalcade of both of their vast catalogs, you can see Alice In Chains and Breaking Benjamin perform both new and old hits when they play together at USANA Amphitheatre this August 29th. To get tickets, enter to win all week long with both Marci and Corey O’Brien or click on the link above to purchase your own!

X96 will be giving away tickets to Alice In Chains and Breaking Benjamin at USANA Amphitheatre for August 29th. Between the dates of 08/23-08/29 and between the hours of 10 AM-10PM a caller will be taken at 8776029696, or a code will be announced to be texted to 33986. From these text entries or listener call-ins, up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above concerts. The prize value is $50 and provided by Live Nation. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request.

Download X96's App