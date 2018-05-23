Alison Mosshart May Be America’s Greatest Rock Star

The Kills performed their new single on Colbert

There’s no word on a new album from the duo, but The Kills are about as good as it gets and they proved it last night on Late Night with Stephen Colbert with their performance of Saul Williams’ “List of Demands (Reparations).” The released the single on a 7-inch with a b-side of Peter Tosh’s “Steppin’ Razor.” You can buy the 7″ here.

Aside from The Kills, Ms. Mosshart shares the vocal duties with Jack White in The Dead Weather. I interviewed The Kills a couple of years back when they performed at The Twilight Concert Series.

