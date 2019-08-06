Amazon Rolling Out Delivery Robots

There might come a day when a robot delivers your Amazon order. The future is now for some Southern California residents. Amazon has let their Scout robots delivery mobiles out in the wild. This week, they are testing the bots in Irvine, California. Even though they are designed to drive themselves, the robots will not go out alone. Each delivery will have an Amazon Scout Ambassador with it. The human will act as a “diplomat” and a “research associate” for the project. In other words, they’ll make sure no one messes with the robot. There are only a “small amount” of robots in this test. The first set of robots managed to survive Seattle’s different weather conditions.

