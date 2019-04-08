AMC Planning Third “Walking Dead” Series

In a very ironic twist, The Walking Dead will live on. AMC is planning to add a third series set in The Walking Dead universe. The new scripted series will “feature two young female protagonists and focus on the first generation to come-of-age in the apocalypse as we know it. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever. Grown-up and cemented in their identities, both good and bad.” Look for the show to debut in 2020.

