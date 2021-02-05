Americans Will Eat 20 Million Pounds Of Cheese During The Super Bowl

Super Bowl Sunday is almost here – which means football fans will be doing some super snacking.
In fact, Americans will devour more than 20 million pounds of cheese during the big game, according to Dairy Famers of Wisconsin. That translates into 1.7 million cheese wheels – enough to fill every NFL field.
Even the pandemic hasn’t slowed down America’s cheese obsession – sales went up 13% in 2020.
What foods will be part of your Super Bowl spread?
