Amy Donaldson Sports for September 30th, 2019

College Football – Utah beat Washington State 38-13. Huntley had 334 yards passing w/2 TDs, 31 yards rushing 2 TDs. (Of note, coach Mike Leach called his players fat, dumb, happy and entitled when asked about Utah’s defensive toughness.)

Utah is now No. 17 in AP poll. NEXT UP: at Oregon State, Oct. 12

Weber State (2-2) beat Northern Iowa 29-17. They’re now 2-2, sixth place in Big Sky. NEXT UP: at IDAHO, Saturday, Oct. 5

Utah State beat Colorado State 3-24, now 3-1, and first place in the Mountain West. NEXT UP: No. 5 LSU in Baton Rouge, Saturday, Oct. 5

BYU lost to Toledo 28-21 in Toledo. They enter bye week 2-2. QB Zach Wilson threw an interception late in the fourth quarter, returned 40 yards to BYU 2, then Toledo scored on the next play. Wilson injured his hand helping to tackle the defensive back and will be out ‘several’ games. NEXT UP: South Florida, Sat. Oct. 12.

SUU lost to Cal Poly 24-21. NEXT UP: at Portland State, Oct. 5.

Real Salt Lake honored one of the greats after their 2-1 victory over the Houston Dynamo Sunday night.

They end the regular season on Oct. 6 by hosting Vancouver at 2 p.m. RSL could land a top four seed and a first-round home playoff game. For now though, it sits in fifth place in the Western Conference with 50 points and regardless of what happens next weekend, it’s guaranteed a top five finish.

Utah Royals were eliminated from playoff contention with a 2-1 loss to the Chicago Red Stars on Saturday. Their season finale is at Rio Tinto on Oct. 12 vs. Houston Dash.

Real Monarchs beat Reno 2-1 and the Monarchs are now in 4th place in the West. NFL funny…Andy Reid was addressing his team after they beat the Lions 34-30 to stay unbeaten and said, “Not all of Mozart’s paintings were perfect! The end result, though, is that sucker’s gonna sell for a million dollars!”

Other NFL scores:

Saints 12, Cowboys 10

Seahawks 27, Cardinals 10

Bears 16, Vikings 6

Jaguars 26, Broncos 24

Patriots 16, Bills 10

Russian Grand Prix (Sochi) was won by Lewis Hamilton; Varltere Botths, was second; and Charles LeClerc, finished third. Top two drive for Mercedes, while LeClerc drives for Ferrari.