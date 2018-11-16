An Elderly Woman Worried About the Meth She Was Smoking. So She Took It to Her Doctor, Cops Say

Yes, it’s Florida

In dumb criminal news, a 73-year-old woman from Polk County, Florida took a bag of meth to the doctor because she was worried it was harming her. Barbara Lee Ray went to the Complete Care Family Medicine Associates to have a bag of meth tested, Ray, who had been smoking methamphetamine for a month, was arrested on possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia, she was released from jail two days later.

