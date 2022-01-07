Andrew Garfield is finally ready for Amazing Spider-Man 3

Shutterstock

In a recent interview, Andrew Garfield spoke about his surprise appearance in the new ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ movie.

Andrew said, “It was joyful, and a feeling of closure for me. There were so many unanswered questions for my Peter, where we left it.”

He continued on whether he would be open to another appearance to which he said, “Yes, definitely open to something if it felt right.”

Garfield added, “I think the first time we were all in the suit together, it was hilarious because it’s like just three ordinary dudes who were just actors just hanging out. But then also, you just become a fan and say, ‘Oh my god we’re all together in the suits and we’re doing the pointing thing!'”

Who do you think made the best ‘Spider-Man’?