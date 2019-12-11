App Makes iPhone Look Like iPod

Would you like to go back to a simpler time? 15 years ago when your iPod was the thing that held all of your music? A new app called Rewound will turn your iPhone into a iPod…sort of.

The downloadable skin turns your screen into the classic iPod. There’s even a click wheel. The app links to the music in your Apple library.

