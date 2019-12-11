Life

App Makes iPhone Look Like iPod

Posted on

Would you like to go back to a simpler time? 15 years ago when your iPod was the thing that held all of your music? A new app called Rewound will turn your iPhone into a iPod…sort of.
The downloadable skin turns your screen into the classic iPod. There’s even a click wheel. The app links to the music in your Apple library.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top