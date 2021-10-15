‘Aquaman 2’ confirms Dolph Lundgren’s Return

Dolph Lundgren has ‘Aquaman’ fans excited by his latest post.

He posted a photo of himself by his trailer wearing a motion-capture vest, which shows the return of Dolph Lundgren in the sequel of ‘Aquaman’.

Lundgren said, “Hanging out in my trailer on Aquaman 2. Great script, great director, terrific cast, and a fantastic crew.”

Dolph Lundgren has posted a new photo from the set of 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,' showing that Mera's dad King Nereus (and his red hair) will be back. https://t.co/iaVtyWLlVB — Collider (@Collider) October 15, 2021

‘Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom’ is scheduled to be released in 2022, and more details will be revealed on Saturday.

