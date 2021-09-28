Archer fans, you’ll be happy to know that the series will be coming back for the 13th season.

The series follows super-spy Sterling Archer as he fights crime in the spy world.

Archer remains one of FX’s signature series and we are happy to extend its legacy with another glorious globetrotting season,” said Nick Grad, President of Original Programming at FX.

‘Archer’ Renewed for Season 13 at FXX https://t.co/209UtF1NZ4 — Variety (@Variety) September 28, 2021

FX, now owned by Disney, will premiere the eight-episode 13th season in 2022.

Are you an Archer fan? Who would win in a super-spy fight, Archer or James Bond?