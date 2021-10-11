Arkansas 6th Grader Named Finalist For USA Mullet Championship

A sixth-grader wants to help people in need through the awesome power of his mullet.

Allan Baltz of Jonesboro, Arkansas has been named a finalist in the kid’s division of the USA Mullet Championship.

He says if he wins the $2,500 prize, he’ll donate it to foster charities – as a former foster child himself who was adopted in 2015.

Baltz began rocking the ‘business in the front, party in the back’ look during the pandemic lockdown while he was stuck at home.

Arkansas boy named finalist in USA Mullet Championship, vows to donate winnings https://t.co/kVaQ2WM57m — ABC24 Memphis (@ABC24Memphis) October 9, 2021

Voting for the Mullet Championships runs through Monday at midnight at Mulletchamp.com.

