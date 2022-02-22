AT&T Shutting Down 3G Network

Here’s some important news for anyone who hasn’t updated their phone since 2009 – AT&T is shutting down its 3G network today.

While most of us upgraded from 3G years ago, the change could still affect old phones or other devices like Kindles.

While our smartphones stopped relying on 3G long ago, that's not the case for our vehicles' telematics systems.https://t.co/lvBeF2kaCC — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) February 22, 2022

AT&T’s 3G network has been around since 2002. Other digital providers are expected to shut down their 3G networks by the end of the year.

Do you still have any outdated phones or devices?