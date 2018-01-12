Australia has taken cosplay to the next level with BOXWARS!

This is either the most ridiculous, or the most bad ass thing I’ve seen all week.

BOXWARS was started in 2002 by a group of unnamed dudes calling themselves the “Supreme Overlord’s of Box Wars”. Which again borders on both ridiculous, and bad ass. I mean, who doesn’t want to be called a “SUPREME OVERLORD”?

Described as an event that has “No winners, only losers”, it attracts hundreds if not thousands of spectators and participants. Warriors who spend weeks designing and crafting weapons and armor using more than cardboard, glue, and maybe a little tape. After countless hours of work, they battle themselves silly in a public park until all their creations are destroyed.

We gotta try this!! Who’s got some empty boxes??