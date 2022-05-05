Bagger Racing League – Ticket Giveaway!

X96 will be giving away tickets to the Bagger Racing Series at Utah Motorsports campus, May 13th and 14th! High speed road racing, vendors, stunt shows, and more! Listen all week with Radio From Hell to win tickets!
X96 will be giving away tickets to the BAGGER RACING LEAGUE at Utah Motorsports Campus. Between the dates of 5/6-5/12 and between the hours of 6am and 10am during regular broadcasting hours, Monday – Friday, a code will be announced to be texted to 33986, or a caller will be taken at 8776029696. From these text entries or listener call ins up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above event. Prize value $80 and provided by Bagger Racing League. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest rules.