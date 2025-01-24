Contests

Ballet West – Cinderella

See Ballet West performing Cinderella, with dates starting February 7th-16th! For the full lineup of dates and times, plus ticket information, visit BALLETWEST.ORG!

 

Comedy, Romance, Magic!

Sir Frederick Ashton’s world-renowned production of Cinderella is a lavish and extravagant telling of the classic fairytale, with comedic twists and turns FEATURING NEW SETS AND COSTUMES, from London’s Royal Ballet, never before seen in Utah. This production is a treat for the entire family.

 

Plus, tune in all week with Radio From Hell 1/27-1/31 and win tickets to a special dress rehearsal performance February 6th!

 

 

 

 

 

X96 WILL BE GIVING AWAY TICKETS TO BALLET WEST’S CINDERELLA DRESS REHEEARSAL PERFORMANCE. BETWEEN THE DATES OF 1/27-1/31 BETWEEN 6AM-12AM A CODE WILL BE ANNOUNCED TO BE TEXTED TO 33986, OR A LISTENER CALL-IN WILL BE TAKEN AT 877-602-9696. FROM THESE TEXT ENTRIES AND LISTENER CALLS INS UP TO 5 WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED TO RECEIVE 1 PAIR OF TICKETS EACH TO THE ABOVE SHOW. PRIZE CAN BE VALUED UP TO $90 AND PROVIDED BY BALLET WEST MESSAGE AND DATA RATES MAY APPLY AND MAY RECEIVE UP TO 2 MESSAGES PER REQUEST. THESE RULES ARE IN ADDITION TO BROADWAY MEDIA’S CONTEST RULES.
