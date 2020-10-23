Life

Banksy Painting Sells For Nearly $10 Million At Auction

So what does it cost to own a genuine Banksy? Far more than even the experts thought.

Show Me the Monet, the British Street Artist’s take on the French impressionist, sold for nearly $10 million at auction on Wednesday evening; $3.3 million more than the upper pre-sale estimate of about $6.5 million.

The piece, which was sold to an unidentified bidder, puts abandoned shopping carts and an orange traffic cone into the original work of water lilies in Monet’s garden at Giverny.

Only Banksy’s Devolved Parliament has taken in more when the gavel fell, going for $13 million at Sotheby’s last year.

Do you have a favorite style of artwork? What stands out?

Comments
