Batman Gets Pulled Over By Police

Some people in Ontario, Canada had a surreal experience last weekend when they saw a police officer pull over Batman in his Batmobile. The video of the traffic stop is going viral on social media and Batman is speaking about it. Stephen Lawrence was in the Bat outfit driving the car. He said that he wasn’t stopped for bad driving. The officer just wanted a photo. Lawrence said he flagged the same officer just moments before he was pulled over because he was concerned about other drivers taking pictures of the Batmobile while they were driving. After that, the cop caught up to Batman to ask for the picture.

