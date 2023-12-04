X96 welcomes Bill Burr live at The Delta Center February 24th! Tickets go on sale Friday December 8th at SeatGeek.com!

Plus stay tuned all week to win your tickets with Radio From Hell in the morning, and Corey O’brien in the evenings!

X96 will be giving away tickets to Bill Burr Feb 24th 2024 at The Delta Center. Between the dates of 12/4-12/8 during regular broadcasting hours a code will be announced on-air or a listener call-in will be taken at 877-602-9696. From these listener call-ins or text entries up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show. Prize value $110 and provided by Live Nation. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.