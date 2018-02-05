Bill Frost on TV for February 5th, 2018

Fred Armisen: Stand-Up For Drummers (Stand-Up Special, Tuesday Feb 6, Netflix)
Queer Eye (Series Reboot, Wednesday Feb 7, Netflix)
Channel Zero: Butcher’s Block (Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday Feb 7, Syfy)
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction (Second Episode, Friday Feb 9, Netflix)
Our Cartoon President (Series Debut, Sunday Feb 11, Showtime)
Homeland (Season 7 Premiere, Sunday Feb 11, Showtime)
Here & Now (Series Debut, Sunday Feb 11, HBO)
