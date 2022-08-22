Blue October Ticket Giveaway

X96 welcomes Blue October to The Complex this November 11th! Listen all week long to Radio From Hell and Todd Nuke’Em for your chance to win tickets!

Buy your tickets HERE

Forming in 1995, Blue October found their way to the mainstage of the industry with their platinum album, Foiled. Since then, lead singer Justin Furstenfeld and the rest of the band have been paving their way through the music charts, finding major success as well with their latest release of Get Back Up. For your chance to see a staple of modern Utah alternative music for free, listen all this week to both Radio From Hell and Todd Nuke’Em for your chance to win some tickets to their upcoming show!

X96 will be giving away tickets to Blue October at The Complex for November 11th. Between the dates of 08/22-08/26 and between the hours of 10 AM-6PM a caller will be taken at 8776029696, or a code will be announced to be texted to 33986. From these text entries or listener call-ins, up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above concerts. The prize value is $72 and provided by Live Nation. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request.

