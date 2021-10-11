Blue Origin Delays Shartner Space Trip

Looks like William Shatner will have to wait to “boldly go” into space with Blue Origin.

The spaceflight company owned by Jeff Bezos announced that Shatner’s trip into space would have to be put off until October 13.

The company said the delay was due to predicted high winds at its launch site in Texas.

The ‘Star Trek’ actor known for his role as Captain James T. Kirk will be launching into space with the New Shephard crew.

Star Trek's #WilliamShatner on his plan to boldly go into space.https://t.co/oXSDUlpsLP — BBC News Entertainment (@BBCNewsEnts) October 11, 2021

At 90, Shatner will become the oldest person to go to space.

Do you think space travel will become more common in the next few years? What other ‘Star Trek’ actors should go to space? Do you think it is safe for someone Shatner’s age to travel to space?