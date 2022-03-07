Shutterstock

This is definitely a story you don’t hear every day…

Police in Denver said a box of human heads was stolen from a parked truck last week.

Yes, real human heads.

They were marked for medical research.

Box Of Human Heads Intended For Medical Research Stolen In Denver https://t.co/UeyfjCcBnP pic.twitter.com/nIK029DS9K — CBSDenver (@CBSDenver) March 5, 2022

Police said it’s unclear if the suspect was aware of what was inside the box when it was stolen.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Have you ever had a package stolen – maybe from your front porch – and thought well, someone is going to be in for a “fun” surprise when they open it… What was it?