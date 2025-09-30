Caity’s Concert Recap – Three Days Grace 2025

Dreams Do Come True

Three Days Grace 2025 with Breaking Benjamin

Think hard: what’s your number one bucket-list concert — the artist or show that would complete your concert-going life? For me, the answer has always been immediate and unchanged: Three Days Grace (with Linkin Park as the untouchable dream). They have been my favorite band since I was 5 years old and this past weekend I finally crossed Three Days Grace off my bucket list. Not only did I get to see them live for the first time — I actually got to meet them.

When the moment came, I told myself over and over to keep it together. I stood there, face to face with a band that had soundtracked so many chapters of my life, and somehow managed to hold my composure. On the outside, I was calm, smiling, collected. On the inside, my heart was sprinting. And I’ll admit — the second we stepped out of earshot from them, I let a little fangirl squeal escape.

The most emotional moment came when I got the chance to look Adam Gontier in the eyes and simply say, “Thank you.” Thank you for coming back to the band, thank you for the songs that became lifelines, thank you for the voice that has carried me through the darkest times of my life. I could feel tears welling up as the words came out of my mouth. He may never truly know how much his music saved me, but saying it out loud and in person was one of the most powerful, cathartic things I’ve ever done.

Walking away from that meet-and-greet, I already knew: no matter what happened during the show itself, this night would be one I’d carry with me forever.

The Performance

Three Days Grace wasted zero time pulling us straight into the chaos with “Animal I Have Become.” The roar from the amphitheatre was deafening, and within seconds, the floor had turned into one massive wave of bodies moving in sync.

Frontmen Adam Gontier and Matt Walst stalked the stage with raw energy, every lyric spit with conviction. Guitarist Barry Stock’s riffs hit like lightning bolts, while Neil Sanderson’s drumming rattled the chest of anyone standing too close to the barricade. The sound mix was crisp — loud enough to shake the ground, but clean enough to catch every jagged edge of the band’s emotion.

The band balanced fan-favorite classics with new material from Explosions and Alienation. Tracks like “So-Called Life” and “Mayday” showed just how heavy their newer sound feels, while staples like “I Hate Everything About You” and “Pain” turned the venue into one massive choir. The crowd’s voices swelled, carrying the chorus with such intensity that for a brief moment, Adam stepped back from the mic, smiling as thousands of fans sang the words for him. It was goosebump-inducing — a reminder that these songs aren’t just anthems, but lifelines for so many.

The Best Moment — “Never Too Late”

The emotional peak of the night — for me, and I think for a lot of people in the crowd — was “Never Too Late.” The band eased into it, and almost instantly, tears welled up in my eyes. By the time the chorus hit, I was sobbing harder than I have in years. I wasn’t alone, either. Thousands of voices carried the words together, and when Adam stepped back from the mic, smiling as all of us sang the words to him, it felt like every single person in the amphitheater was holding onto that song for dear life. It was a reminder that these songs aren’t just anthems, but lifelines for so many.

I couldn’t stop crying — not quiet tears, but real, shaking sobs. And then something incredible happened: when the song ended, a stranger walked up to me and asked if she could give me a hug. She held me right there in the middle of the crowd, because she had seen me breaking open in that moment. It was raw, human, and beautiful. Honestly, I’m amazed my makeup didn’t stream down my face — but even if it had, it would have been worth every second.

Link to my Instagram video – Here

Final Thoughts

Three Days Grace’s Salt Lake City stop wasn’t just another tour date — it was a statement. Nearly three decades into their career, they’ve proven they still know how to hit hard, connect deeply, and leave a city buzzing long after the amps shut off.

For fans who missed it, you didn’t just miss a concert — you missed a night of nostalgia and reawakening. And for those who were there, Saturday night will sit in our memory as one of those shows that reminds you why live music matters.

Big thank you to Three Days Grace, Live Nation and all the fans that made that night so unforgettable.

Here is the Set List Link: https://www.setlist.fm/setlist/three-days-grace/2025/utah-first-credit-union-amphitheatre-west-valley-city-ut-5359db81.html