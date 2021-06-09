California Authorities Seize Millions of Dollars in Illegal Marijuana

In what the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department is calling “the largest operation ever to take place in the history of LASD,” a multi-agency task force on Tuesday raided several illegal marijuana farms in California’s Antelope Valley, seizing millions of dollars worth of illegal weed.

The largest illegal operation raided by authorities boasted a crop worth more than $50 million, spread out among more than 70 greenhouses on 10 acres of land, the sheriff’s department reports. In all, more than two dozen warrants were served throughout the day, according to L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

The largest illegal marijuana grow discovered in the Antelope Valley today had more than 70 greenhouses over 10 acres, with an estimated crop worth $50 million. https://t.co/B9aQTIJHrn — KTLA (@KTLA) June 8, 2021

And authorities aren’t done yet, Villanueva says. “We’re going to continue until there’s not a single marijuana grow left standing here in the high desert,” he says. “That is a tall order, but it needs to happen to basically put this to an end. Because we have legal marijuana grows in California. They’re very small in number; they’re very tightly regulated … and they’re being put out of business by the illegal grows.”

Why do illegal growing operations exist in states where marijuana is legal?