California To Ban Gas-Powered Lawn Equipment By 2024

A new California law will ban the sale of gas-powered lawn equipment by the year 2024.

The law is meant to curb emissions and applies to devices with “small off-road engines” such as lawnmowers, leaf blowers, and generators.

State officials say a gas-powered leaf blower running for one hour gives off the same amount of pollution as a modern car driving for 1,100 miles.

Have you used an electric lawnmower or leaf blower? Does it work as well as a gas-powered one?

