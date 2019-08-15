California Woman Gets Jail Time For Dumping Puppies In Trash

A California woman who was caught on surveillance video dumping puppies in a trash bin will have to serve some time. On Wednesday, Deborah Culwell was sentenced to 365 days in county jail. The sentence was reduced to 174 days because of time already served. Back in April, the video of Culwell disposing of the three-day-old puppies in a plastic bag went viral. A man who heard the dogs yelping rescued them. One of the puppies died. Culwell sentencing came after she changed her plea to guilty.

