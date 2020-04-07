CBS to Air Sunday Night Movies

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic changing the landscape of Hollywood, CBS has decided to bring back Sunday Night Movies. The movies will begin on May 3 and will run for about five weeks. CBS plans to air some of Paramount’s most famous titles like “Forrest Gump”, “Titanic”, “Mission: Impossible”, and “Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade.” The last time CBS aired a Sunday Night Movie was back in 2004-2005 season.

CBS Sets Sunday Movie Night in Coronavirus Programming Shift https://t.co/Bvph3Oev3K — Variety (@Variety) April 7, 2020