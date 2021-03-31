Life

CDC Says COVID-19 Was 3rd Leading Cause Of Death In 2020

COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in the U.S. last year, according to the CDC.

2020 saw an estimated 377,000 deaths from COVID-19 – roughly 11 percent of total U.S. deaths. Only heart disease and cancer were bigger factors.

2020 was also the deadliest year in U.S. history, with over 3.2 million total deaths – up 400,000 from 2019.

What will be the long-term effects of this 2020 spike?

