CDC Says COVID-19 Was 3rd Leading Cause Of Death In 2020

COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in the U.S. last year, according to the CDC.

2020 saw an estimated 377,000 deaths from COVID-19 – roughly 11 percent of total U.S. deaths. Only heart disease and cancer were bigger factors.

Covid-19 was the third leading cause of US deaths in 2020, the CDC confirms in early data. It also reports on the groups hit hardest. https://t.co/nnnXThkMpo — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) March 31, 2021

2020 was also the deadliest year in U.S. history, with over 3.2 million total deaths – up 400,000 from 2019.

What will be the long-term effects of this 2020 spike?