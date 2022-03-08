Central Florida Teacher Allegedly Bites Students Over Jar of Pickles

Shutterstock

A teacher in Central Florida has been suspended and reassigned to a new school after allegedly biting students over a jar of pickles.

According to the school district, Rhonda Rice bit two separate students on their arms as they attempted to take a jar of pickles from her.

Rice told the school district that she was “playing with both students over the jar of pickles” and that she “licked their arms to get them off.”

Polk County teacher accused of biting students over jar of pickles https://t.co/GqGFBJvArQ — WESH 2 News (@WESH) March 8, 2022

“My thoughts on the situation was, ‘What was she thinking!’,” the aunt of one of the students told news reporters. “When the school notified us of the incident, we immediately took action and I wanted charges brought up against her.”

