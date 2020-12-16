Chainsaw-Wielding Man Steals Food from McDonald’s

In what appears to have been a major Big Mac attack, a Maine resident has been arrested after he stole food from a McDonald’s before chasing around employees with a chainsaw.

The incident happened at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in a Portland McDonald’s, where 26-year-old Alice Sweet — a man — walked into the eatery carrying a chainsaw, police say. He then went behind the counter and proceeded to help himself to food, according to the Westbrook Police Department. When the franchise’s manager confronted him, Sweet revved up the chainsaw and began chasing him. Sweet then used the chainsaw to damage two vehicles in the parking lot, according to police.

Although Sweet took off running when police arrived, officers had no trouble catching up to him and taking him into custody, the police department reports. Investigators have yet to determine Sweet’s motive.

