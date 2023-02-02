Life

ChatGPT Reaches 100 Million Users

The AI-powered writing tool ChatGPT has exploded in popularity, reaching 100 million users in its first two months of public release. That’s more than four times faster than TikTok, which took nine months to reach 100 million users.

While ChatGPT has many applications, some are concerned it can be used for cheating in academic settings, or to replace writing or coding jobs.

