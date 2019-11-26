Check Out Tom Hiddleston Tryout For Thor

Tom Hiddleston will forever be known as Loki from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We didn’t know that Hiddleston tried out to be Loki’s brother, Thor. On Monday’s Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, a clip of Hiddleston’s audition was shown for the first time. After watching the clip, Hiddleston said, “I think we can all agree they cast the right actor. Chris Hemsworth became Thor in the Marvel universe.

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.