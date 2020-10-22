Chick-fil-A Sauces Will Soon Be Sold at Retailers Nationwide

Bottles of Chick-fil-A’s signature sauces will be available to purchase at retailers.

Proceeds from 3rd party retail sales will support scholarships for Chick-fil-A restaurant employees.

Beginning mid-November you can buy 16oz bottles of the sauces in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

The sauces will be available nationwide in early 2021.

A 16 oz bottle will retail for $3.49.

What is your favorite Chick-fil-A sauce?