Chick-fil-A Sauces Will Soon Be Sold at Retailers Nationwide

Bottles of Chick-fil-A’s signature sauces will be available to purchase at retailers.
Proceeds from 3rd party retail sales will support scholarships for Chick-fil-A restaurant employees.
Beginning mid-November you can buy 16oz bottles of the sauces in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, and Mississippi.
The sauces will be available nationwide in early 2021.
A 16 oz bottle will retail for $3.49.
