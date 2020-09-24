Chris Rock to Host 46th Season Premiere of ‘SNL’

Saturday Night Live will be returning to Rockefeller Center for the season premiere on October 3rd.

Chris Rock will be the host for the season premiere and rapper Megan Thee Stallion is the musical guest.

Chris last hosted in 2014 and 1996 and has made various cameo appearances throughout the years.

It is not yet known if there will be a studio audience.

Chris Rock stars in the 4th season of FX’s adaptation of Fargo.

Knowing that SNL is infamous for their political skits, who do you think Chris could portray?