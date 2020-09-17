Chuck E. Cheese Wants To Destroy 7 Billion Prize Tickets

Chuck E. Cheese plans to destroy more than 7 billion prize tickets – if they can get permission.

The pizza-and-games chain is sitting on a backlog of 7 billion tickets due to COVID-19 closures and plans to shift to a ‘touchless’ e-ticket system.

So why do they need permission? The company filed for bankruptcy in June, which means they would need court approval to spend the estimated $2 million needed to get rid of all the tickets – enough to fill 65 cargo containers.

Destroying this many tickets isn't exactly cheap, either. https://t.co/VwWJoqmdoe — Food & Wine (@foodandwine) September 17, 2020

Were you someone who would save up your prize tickets for the big items, or spend them all on candy and small stuff? When’s the last time you went to a Chuck E. Cheese?