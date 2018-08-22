You put the lime in the coconut and then you DIE!

Coconut oil is used for cooking, skin care, and more but according to Harvard professor Karin Michels, “coconut oil is pure poison.” According to Karin’s recent lecture that has been viewed over 1 million times it’s “one of the worst foods you can eat.” She said that the reason it is so bad for you is that it has a tremendous amount of saturated fat, 82% compared to 60% found in butter. During her lecture, she also shot down the benefits of acai and chia seeds. What natural remedies do you swear by?

Oh, I hope you speak German.

