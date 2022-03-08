Coffee Habits To Help You Live Longer

Shutterstock

Coffee is obviously something that brings a lot of joy to people, but it could also help you live longer!

Website EatThis.com talked with expert dieticians about coffee habits that can help you live a longer life.

Dieticians suggest drinking your coffee black, going easy on sweeteners, adding protein or mushroom powder to your drink, and skipping drinking out of disposable to-go cups.

For disposable cups, one expert says that you could “…end up ingesting micro-plastics, which is a factor that, over time, may have a harmful effect on your hormone balance and overall health.”

How do you drink your coffee? Do you have any of these habits in your coffee-drinking?