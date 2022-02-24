Colin Farrell Teases Spinoff Series And Provides For Details On Penguin

Shutterstock

Recently, Colin Farrell spoke about playing ‘Penguin’ in the movie The Batman, and he hinted at a possible spinoff series.

Colin said, “We have to get into what made him the man he is. And also, it will pick up where this film finished off I think. I think it’ll pick up a little short time after the last frame of this film.”

He continued, “We’ll get to go on a little kind of left turn off to the world of Oz and how he’s beginning to kind of dream of filling a potential power vacuum that may exist.”

He added, “His violence is apparent, his propensity for violence and his ability to use it as a tool is apparent, but [also] to see we all have soft spots. Every single person. And to be able to find that location, dig around it would be fun.”

Colin Farrell will first play ‘Penguin’ in The Batman along with Zoe Kravitz and Robert Pattinson on March 4, when it is released.

Are you excited about seeing Colin Farrell’s interpretation of ‘Penguin’?