Colleges Consider Dropping SAT, ACT Requirements For Next Year

Remember staying up all night cramming for the SAT’s?  That’s something next year’s crop of college students won’t need to worry about. Dozens of colleges and universities have dropped their SAT and ACT requirements for 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.  Others have made it optional for at least the next three years. The tests have already been under fire in recent years from groups who claim they’re unfair to minorities and students from lower socioeconomic backgrounds.

